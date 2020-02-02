TRACY BOMALICK
Tracy BoMalick, age 78, a 24-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the arms of the love of her life by her side. She courageously battled an illness for some time now with her husband there to motivate and encourage her to never give up. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who lived the beginning of her life in Southern California.
When she married her beloved husband, Ken BoMalick they moved to Laughlin, Nev. where they made their home.
Joan was in the Food and Beverage Management and retired from The Colorado Belle Casino. Joan's friends knew her as Tracy at the Casino, she was known for her fashion sense. Her favorite things to do were gathering with family and friends to play cards or listening to Elvis, playing pool, shopping, cooking and driving her red convertible, and Quick Hits slots. Joan always had a smile on her face.
She was preceded in death by her father, Revis Dominquez; mother, Lucille Letel; and brother, Donald Dominquez.
Tracy will be sadly missed by her husband of 28 years, Kenneth BoMalick; daughter, Sheila (David) Hess of Ohio; and granddaughters, Siera and Shawny Hess; stepchildren, Greg (Shelly) BoMalick; granddaughter, Arista BoMalick, Teri (Joel) Wygal; grandkids, Heidi and Brandon Wyal, Heather Forbes; great-grandchildren, Brantley and Kenneth Forbes; aunt Barbara Barginear; cousin, Kym Hayden; and many more nieces and nephews and many friends.
St. John the Baptist Church will assist the family with arrangements for a Rosary and Mass in Laughlin. The time and date will be announced later.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020