Treva Fern Netz, age 90, was called home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 into the loving arms of our Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. She peacefully passed away in her own bed in Fort Mohave, Ariz. She was born in Grass Creek, Wyoming on September 15, 1929 to parents Alexander and Catherine (Miller) Lee. She was the youngest of five children.

Treva was quite a bit younger than her three brothers and one sister, and reaped the benefits of being spoiled by her mother, Catherine. Treva always had a very close relationship with her mother into adulthood. When Treva was 16 years old she was in a car accident that broke her back. After being in a cast for nine months she managed to walk again but never returned to school to graduate. In her 20's, Treva and Catherine lived in Byron, Wyoming and Treva worked as a waitress, cook and busser for Lou's Cafe. Treva would share stories about her and her mom's adventures; like buying her first car and having the best time driving around in that car. Treva and her mom would go dancing at the local clubs and that is where they met the tall, dark and handsome man, Willard Netz.

Willard and Treva were married on February 13, 1960. Treva had two daughters, Julie and Linda, and continued on with the tradition her mother started by loving and spoiling her two girls. In the summer of 1965 Willard moved the family to Needles, Calif. where Treva thought she would die of the heat as she had lived her whole life in Wyoming. But, after that first summer she never wanted to return to Wyoming and lived in Needles for the next 53 years. When she decided she was tired of living alone, as she had lost her husband in 1995, she moved in with her daughter Linda in Fort Mohave, Ariz. and resided there for the past two years.

Treva enjoyed being a wife and mother and loved being at home. Her hobbies were reading and watching television. She loved having extended family come to visit and taking family vacations to visit them. Treva was a long-time member of the Eagles Lodge where she held the offices of Secretary and Chaplain. She also served as cocktail waitress on bingo night for many years. When Treva was in her sixties she attended the Baptist Church and was baptized on November 9, 1997.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Netz; brothers, Glenn, Harold and Lester Lee; and her sister, Dorothy Lee.

She is survived by her daughters, Julie (David) Bigham and Linda (Dennis) Burns; granddaughters, Andrea Bigham and Savanna Burns; grandsons, Daniel Bigham and Jacob Burns.

Treva was a very sweet lady who was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed.

Treva will be interred at Riverview Cemetery in Needles, CA. A celebration of life will be held at 10 am on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Calvery Chapel, Mohave Valley, AZ.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store