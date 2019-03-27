Obituary Guest Book View Sign

VARNELL NICHOLS

Varnell Nichols, age 85, a 20 year resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz. passed away at home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Varnell was born in Alex, Okla. on November 13, 1933 to parents, John and Lola Walker Nichols. The family moved to Shafter, Calif. where Varnell spent his childhood. He married Connie Hendricks in 1952 and was blessed with three children. Connie died in 1978.

Varnell moved to Marysville, Calif. and married Flora Bonnar in 1981. During that time he re-dedicated his life to the Lord and attended ministry school at SBI in San Angelo, Texas and was officially recognized as a minister of the Church of Christ by the elders of the Riverview Church of Christ in Bakersfield, Calif. He spent the rest of his life trying to share the plan of salvation and leading the lost to Jesus.

They moved to Fort Mohave in 1996 where Varnell was also known for being a master gunsmith, a talented silversmith and a gifted storyteller. His word was his bond and his handshake was final.

Varnell was preceded in death by his parents; sister, June; brother, Gene; first wife, Connie; daughter-in-law, Julie.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Flora Nichols of Fort Mohave; son, Rick of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; daughters, Sandi (Gary) Hill of Midlothian, Texas and Brenda (Tom) Crakes of San Miguel, Calif.; stepdaughter, Stacey Bonnar and fiance, Robert Marshall of Las Vegas, Nev; stepson, Chris (Otilia) Bonnar of Perris, Calif.; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.

A farewell ceremony, attended by the immediate family, was held Friday, March 15, 2019 at Desert Lawns Cemetery. His soul has found peace and his spirit is free. I love you . . . more!

A final reminder from Varnell would be . . .

9250 S. Ranchero Lane

Mohave Valley , AZ 86440

