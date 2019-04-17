|
VAUDIS MARGARET WOODALL
Vaudis Margaret Woodall, age 87, left peacefully from her home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019 in the presence of family. She was born on July 2, 1931 in Lehi, Utah.
Though she was born in Utah she later relocated and raised her children in Southern California. In retirement (1988) she became a resident of Golden Shores, Arizona. Along with her five children, she had 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Billy Clyde Woodall who went home to the Lord in 2017.
She is survived by her immediate family: sons, John Kirk, James (Bud) Kirk, Kenneth Wilson; daughters, Debbie Coman and Diane Wilson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Golden Shores Community Baptist Church, 5084 Cibala Drive, Golden Shores, AZ 86436. All who knew this wonderful woman is welcome to celebrate her life with us.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019