VEDA KATHERINE ROWE

Veda Katherine (Stewart) Rowe was the biggest live music fan over 96 years. She was born July 18, 1922 in Ogden, Utah to Helen May (Capes) and George Wilson Stewart.

She was reunited with her husband, Ralph C. Rowe (1920-1992) on Monday, February 25, 2019 and laid to rest with him in Riverside National Cemetery on March 19, 2019.

She moved to California quite young. She met her husband, who was already an avid guitarist, at 16. They married in 1941 and were married over 50 years when he passed.

Veda moved to Arizona in the tri-state area over 25 years ago and met as many musicians as she could. She was a past member of Bullhead City Police Auxiliary, VFW, American Legion and Charter member of the

Sunday Jam Session.

A memorial Service /Jam for Ma will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2019 at Don Sullivan Park Bullhead City. Service will start at 11 a.m. and open mic jam session hosted by Ray Gunn Band and Kurt and Nicole Tracy of "The Kid

n Nic Show". Immediately following.

Please BYO meat to BBQ and a side to share.

For more information, leave message or text (760)239-1592

2620 Silver Creek Road

Bullhead City , AZ 86442

Funeral Home Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel
2620 Silver Creek Road
Bullhead City , AZ 86442
(928) 763-5440
Published in Mohave Daily News Online on Mar. 29, 2019

