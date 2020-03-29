Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VICKY MARIE (BABISH) SIRES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vicky Babish Sires, age 66, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Longview, Washington. Victoria Marie, born to Frank Babish and Jean Babish

Vicky and her brother Dan were one of the first graduating classes of Mohave High School. Vicky loved the desert. She was baptized in the Colorado River. When she met her Navy husband Calvin, they held a huge old fashioned reception in Oatman. She and Calvin had two children, Ken and Kim. Vicky loved to bake, camp, fish, and play cards. She was a giver. She helped at her mothers Sears catalogue store, and took care of her baby sister Billie Jo most days. Her passion was sewing and later became quilting. Through her life she had sewn beautiful gifts, costumes, clothing, all her sisters brides maids dresses, and an enormous amount of donation quilts.

At 42, Vicky moved to Washington with her husband Joe and daughters Rachel and Kim. She enjoyed gardening, collecting tea cups and saucers, time on her beautiful deck, having daily chats with her sister Janice, jig saw puzzles and quilting. Vicky joined a quilting club and was quickly recognized as a talented quilter in her area winning a multitude of ribbons for her quilts. The group donated many of their quilts to cancer patients and sick babies.

