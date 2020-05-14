Victor Hernandez, Jr., age 33, of Mohave Valley, Ariz., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born May 19, 1986 in San Bernardino, Calif. to Michele Alvarado.

Victor graduated from River Valley High School in 2005. He worked in construction. Victor enjoyed fishing, swimming and camping. He had a generous heart for everyone.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Sororro and Mary Hernandez; grandfather, Felix Alvarado, Sr.; two uncles, Felix Jr. and Ruben Alvarado.

He is survived by his mother, Michele Alvarado; brother, Daniel Alvarado; sisters, Gina Alvarado, Tori Hernandez, Amber Hernandez; grandmother, Angie Alvarado; uncles, Marc and Jason; uncle and aunt, Issac and Angela; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 10 am on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by Desert Lawn Funeral Home.

