1/1
VIRGINIA "GINNY" (TICE) DOLINSEK
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VIRGINIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIRGINIA "GINNY" TICE DOLINSEK
Virginia "Ginny" Tice Dolinsek, beloved mother, grandmother, wife and sister, died on July 13, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She lived in Bullhead City, Arizona. Born Virginia Blow Freeman Tice on July 9, 1946, in Mitchell, South Dakota, she was the youngest child and only daughter of Judge and Mrs. Merton B. Tice.
Ginny was a deeply spiritual person and a member of the Baha'i faith for over fifty years. An accomplished vocalist, she studied at the Peabody Institute in Baltimore and performed in many places throughout her life. Ginny also was a participant for thirty years in the Big Book program of Alcoholics Anonymous.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank L. "Rusty" Dolinsek.
Ginny is survived by her two daughters, Sharon and Michelle Juola; her grandson, Michael Ibrahim Juola; and her two stepchildren and their families, Valerie Heady and Dalas Dolinsek. She also leaves her two brothers and their spouses, Charles and Pamela Tice, and Merton and Constance Tice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Care: Home, Health and Hospice, 2580 Hwy 95, Ste. 203, Bullhead City, AZ 86442.
Ginny has been peacefully laid to rest at Desert Lawn Cemetery in Fort Mohave.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jul. 26 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley, AZ 86440
(928) 768-5959
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved