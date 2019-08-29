VIRGINIA (GINGER) SUE STARR-BULL-MEERS-CANUTI
Virginia (Ginger) Sue Starr-Bull-Meers-Canuti, age 77, passed away at home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Mohave Valley, Ariz. She was born on March 24, 1942 in El Paso, Texas.
Ginger was retired from the Edgewater Casino where she worked as a retail clerk. She lived her life for her family, loving God and showing His grace and kindness to all she encountered.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick R. Canuti; sons, Dallas and Robert Meers; parents, Jesse and Mary (Mamie) Starr; and sister, Martha DeHaven.
She is survived by her children, Sharon (Robert) Schooler, William (Deborah) Bull, Bonnie McCune, Pamela (Chuck) Treu, Joseph (Dana) Meers, Suzanne Story, Teresa (Jason) Thies; honorary children, Vicki (Ronald) Gaudette, and Jack Smith; brothers, Jesse (Betty) Starr, Harold (Kay) Starr, Raymond (Terry) Starr; aunt and uncle, Llewellyn and Dwight VanVleet; 34 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; ex-husband and friend, John Bull; and many many more beloved family and friends.
Services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Faith Chapel, 1510 Highland Ave, Needles, Ca 92363 with a reception to follow.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019