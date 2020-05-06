Wanda Lea Rudd, age 79, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 of natural causes, with her family by her side. She was born December 28, 1940 in Santa Barbara, California.

Wanda spent her last 20 years in Barstow, California and almost all prior years in Needles, California. She graduated in 1958 from Needles High School. Wanda loved to be a mom, dance, garden, tan and work. She also loved her bird, Peaches. Wanda worked hard raising three kids as a stay at home mother and then transitioned to be a full-time worker in the restaurant business. She began working as a waitress, and then moved up to assistant manager to ultimately restaurant manager. Because of her small stature, big heart and playful anger, Wanda made a lasting impression on everyone she encountered.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Claudine DeRenobe; sisters, Joanne Aldene Chambers and Cynthia Rae DeRenobe Fuller; and one brother, Daniel Albert DeRenobe.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Hilton; sons, David and Roger Rudd; sister, Claudette Bemish of Needles, California; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She is loved and missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store