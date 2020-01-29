WANITA KATHLEEN MAROTZKE
Wanita Kathleen Marotzke, age 75, she knew the Lord and trusted his direction, with her arms wide open, she passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Prescott, Ariz. with family by her side. She was born on July 3, 1944 in French Camp, Calif. to Juanita and Irving Gallego. She was the sister of five brothers.
Wanita was married to Raymond Berger for 25 years. She raised five children and her two younger brothers, George and Danny. She remarried Carl Marotzke. Wanita loved Bullhead City, Ariz; it was home. She had a passion for gardening and yes, had the gift of gab! Anyone who knew her would know that! Our Mother wasn't very big, but her heart was as wide as the Universe, just ask the neighborhood.
She is survived by her five children, Raymond Jr., Arthor Warren, Cheryl Denise, Cindy Kathleen, and Judy Marie; three brothers, Joseph, Kenneth and George; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.
We are all going to miss her very much!
Please join us for the graveside service at 1 pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens, 9250 S. Ranchero Lane, Mohave Valley, AZ 86440.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020