Wendell Ezra Martin, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born March 7, 1934 in Taylor, Arkansas to parents, James Henry Martin and Ruby Belle Martin.

Wendell attended Needles High School. He was in the US Navy from 1952-1955 and served on USS Delta (AE-9). He was in the Reserves through 1959. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal.

Wendell married Jane Neible Martin on May 10, 1957. He worked for Sante Fe Railroad as a Conductor/Trainman. Wendell was a member of the Union Smart Transportation Division and Local 771 from 1955-2020. He enjoyed playing pool, bass fishing, building and wood working. Wendell built four homes for his family as well as Needles Point Pharmacy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby Martin; brother, James Martin; sisters, Maurice Herrman, Fonda Pruce and Linda Iwans; and nephew, Charles Pruce.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jane; son, Doug Martin; two daughters, Melinda (Marc) Quintanilla and Wendy (Ron) Krajewski; brother, Sam Martin; sisters, Neva Hammett, Marie Loos, Patricia Culleder and Paula Mattson; grandson, Brent Ault; granddaughter, Kaleen (Mykel) Obert; great-grandsons, Trenton and Asher Obert; one nephew, Randy Cullender; and many nieces.

Services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Mohave Valley, AZ with William (Bill) Fancher officiating. Interment will follow at Needles Riverview Cemetery.

Special thanks to Hospice of Havasu, Linda Darrow, Bill Fancher, Rick Huebner, and especially my children.

Arrangements were handled by Desert Lawn Funeral Home in Mohave Valley, AZ.

