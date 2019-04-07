WILLIAM "BILL" C. BOSTON
William "Bill" Boston, age 64, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 of cancer. Bill was born on April 19, 1954.
Bill was a veteran where he served in the US Army. He was in mortgage banking for 30 years, working his way up to Vice President as Due Diligence for Lehman Bros. in California. He and Linda, his wife of 24 years, moved to Bullhead City, Arizona in 2000, where he later became a Blackjack dealer at the Riverside Casino in Laughlin, Nevada which he loved and had many Riverside friends.
He was a member of the American Legion and Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge in BHC.
The Colorado River was his passion for most of his life. He loved boating, camping and going out in the desert and shooting his guns.
Bill had a special uniqueness to him, one of a kind. He was the rock of our family and will be truly missed and loved by all forever.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael, Steven and Anthony.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Linda; son, Bobby; daughter, Tara; step-daughter, Nicole; and grandchildren, Andrew, Zachary, Kayleigh, Ashlyn and Grace.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2019