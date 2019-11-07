WILLIAM "WILLY" DAVID HILL

William "Willy" David Hill, age 69, passed away at home in Bullhead City, Ariz. Friday, November 1, 2019. Willy was born on September 20, 1950 in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

He was an outdoors-man, and an avid reader inclusive of his Holy Bible. He loved mechanical and metal fabricating for his beloved Harley Davidson and he was a talented drawing and painting artist. He was deeply fond of the many dogs he nurtured, trained and loved over his life time, especially his beloved dogs, Oden, Blaze and Trigger. Willy was extremely versed in a wide array of intellectual subjects and had a unique sense of humor.

His passing was preceded by his father, William "Willy" Wells Hill; his mother, Phyllis Ann Hill; and his younger brother, Richard Gordan Hill.

Willy is survived by his twin brother, Robert R. Hill; sister, Susan J. Messner; sister in law, Beverly J. Hill; three nieces; and three nephews.

Willy, you are sorely missed and loved by your family and friends and we pray that you rest in peace. We know that we will see you again on the other side.