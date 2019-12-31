Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "BILL" GUTIERREZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM "BILL" GUTIERREZ

William "Bill" Gutierrez, born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on February 22, 1953, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Bill was an accomplished Native American flute maker and musician. He was a featured performer at venues throughout the country.

As Bill reduced his travel and performances, he turned his attention to one of his favorite hobbies – poker. He became a poker dealer at the Riverside Casino in Laughlin, Nev., as well as a contract dealer for Card Player Cruises.

Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pat; his daughter, Amy (Joseph) Driscoll; sister, Ellen; brothers, Xavier, Jim (Lynda), Maurice (Peggy), and Stan (Alisa); grandchildren, Kayli (Ryan) Rust, Tyler, Sean, Seth and Brooklynn; and his four legged pal, Big Slick, who will miss his dad dearly.

His quick wit and corny jokes endeared him to everyone he met.

Bill touched the lives and hearts of those who knew him.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Nevada time, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3055 El Mirage Way, in Laughlin. A celebration of life will follow at the Gutierrez residence in Laughlin. WILLIAM "BILL" GUTIERREZWilliam "Bill" Gutierrez, born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on February 22, 1953, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.Bill was an accomplished Native American flute maker and musician. He was a featured performer at venues throughout the country.As Bill reduced his travel and performances, he turned his attention to one of his favorite hobbies – poker. He became a poker dealer at the Riverside Casino in Laughlin, Nev., as well as a contract dealer for Card Player Cruises.Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pat; his daughter, Amy (Joseph) Driscoll; sister, Ellen; brothers, Xavier, Jim (Lynda), Maurice (Peggy), and Stan (Alisa); grandchildren, Kayli (Ryan) Rust, Tyler, Sean, Seth and Brooklynn; and his four legged pal, Big Slick, who will miss his dad dearly.A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Nevada time, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3055 El Mirage Way, in Laughlin. A celebration of life will follow at the Gutierrez residence in Laughlin. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close