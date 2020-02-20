WILLIAM "BILL" JOSEPH HUBBARD
William "Bill" Joseph Hubbard, age 61, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Bullhead City, Arizona after a brief illness. He was born on September 30, 1958 in Springfield, Illinois.
Bill served our country as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the United States Postal Service in 2016 after more than a combined total of 40 years in military/civil service.
An avid adventurer, you could find Bill either climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, scuba diving in Thailand or Mexico, jumping from an airplane, exploring the national parks, or camping in Yosemite.
He is survived by his son, Aaron Hubbard; daughter, Sarah Hubbard; mother, Rebecca Nail; brothers, Kenneth Nail and Todd Hubbard; sisters, Debbie (Jim) Ross, Sheila Comstock, Linda (Gary) Rossetti, and Alice (Padoue) DeMartini; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were not held. The family will have a celebration of life for him at a later date.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2020