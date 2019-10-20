WILLIAM "BILL" NED WENZEL
William "Bill" Ned Wenzel, age 88, a 49-year resident of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1931 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Bill served his country in the US Navy as a Corpsman for nine years. Bill was a loving hard working husband, father and grandfather. He moved his family from Bell, California in 1971 and started Wenzel's Valley Music, later, Wenzel's TV here in the valley. He centered his life around family, his business, and even did some ranching. He was active with his wife in many community organizations. He believed that in life you get one good woman, one good horse, and one good dog. Bill lived all three and had no regrets. He was known for his generous heart toward kids in the community, as well as other "family" members he made along he way.
He will be missed deeply!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois E. Wenzel in 2012 after their 62nd wedding anniversary.
Bill is survived by four children, Brenda Wenzel-Burgin, David L. (Brigitte) Wenzel, Karen Wenzel-Jordan, and Lisa Wenzel-Green, all of Bullhead City, Arizona; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Valley Christian Church, 1706 North Oatman Rd., Bullhead City, Arizona. Everyone is invited. There will be refreshments following.
