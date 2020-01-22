WILLIAM "BILL" PATTERSON
William "Bill" James Patterson, age 53, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Bullhead City, Arizona on Monday, January 13, 2020. Mr. Patterson was born January 25, 1966 in Artesia, California to Betty Sharon Walden.
He had been a resident of Bullhead City for about 6 years, coming from southern California. He was a man with a big heart and cared deeply about the people around him. He could always bring a smile to your face and knew how to brighten a room. Bill loved fast cars, fast woman, and fast bikes. He enjoyed playing guitar and being outdoors.
Bill was preceded in death by both of his parents.
He is survived by his sister of Mohave Valley, Arizona; his brother of Buena Park, California; and several nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private and at a later date.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020