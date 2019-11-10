WILLIAM (BILL) V. PARKER
William (Bill) V. Parker, age 97, of Golden Shores, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, October 14, 2019. Bill was born on April 23, 1922 in Phoenix, Arizona.
He and his wife of 71 years, E. Martha Parker wed in Yuma, Arizona on September 6, 1942. Bill served his country in the United States Navy in World War II, in the Philippine Islands, in the Pacific Theatre. He was an Aviation Electricians Mate. Bill and Martha moved to Golden Shores in 1990 where he became a "rock hound". He enjoyed being around his children and grandchildren, playing the horses, and lapidary.
Bill is survived by his five children, William (Carla) Parker Jr., Douglas (Lynnette) Parker, Roberta Parker, Christiane Gragg, and Teresa (Jeanette) Parker; ten grandchildren, Leslie Smith, Allison Parker, Meagan Dominguez, Matthew Parker, Brodie Parker, Jeffrey Gragg, Andrew Gragg, Amanda Ervin, Javier Parker-Caldera, and Vidal Parker-Caldera; and many nieces and nephews.
We wish to thank Mari, Sara, Jordyn, Daniel, and the rest of Hospice Compassus for all the loving care they gave our Dad. He loved you all.
Our Dad loved to sing! The last song he sang was "Let Me Call You Sweetheart". Until we meet again Dad, we love you.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019