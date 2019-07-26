"WINKIE" VALENTINE
Winkie Valentine passed on to
Doggie Heaven Thursday, July 18, 2019, after a two year struggle with Spinal Myopathy.
She was nine years old and a loyal companion to her best friend, Carl Valentine, who took great care of her through all the hard times.
She was always happy to go for a walk in her two wheeler "Impala" until the the disease progressed to the front legs as well.
Thanks to Dr. Wright, Dr. McGee and Angela at CRAMC for all their input, advice and concern.
RIP "Winkie" until we meet again at the Rainbow Bridge.
