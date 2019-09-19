|
|
Jack Charles Kormaniak, age 83, was placed in the loving hands of our Lord by his wife and children on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Jack is survived by his wife and best friend, Pam (Eubanks) and four daughters: Debbie Vitelli, Huntersville, NC; Sheri Podgorny, Jacque (Dave) Wiley of Mokena, IL and Penny Brand of Crest Hill, IL.
Jack was grampa to 12 grandchildren and "old grampa" to 12 great grandchildren.
A resident of Mokena for 41 years, Jack loved golf, fishing, video keno and working on his wood crafts.
Jack's wife and daughters, "His Girls," would like to express their gratitude to the nurses, aides and volunteers of the Joliet Area Community Hospice for their attentive and loving care.
Memorials in Jack's name are welcomed to: JACH, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.
For information, call 815-740-4104.
Published in The Mokena Messenger on Sept. 19, 2019