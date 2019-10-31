|
|
Laurie Lynn (Rundblade) Connolly of Mokena, Age 58, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019. Dear wife of Peter and extremely loving and proud mother of Veronica, Jill and Valerie. Laurie loved God, the beach, painting, crafting, dogs in need and making friendships with anyone and everyone. Yet, Laurie will be remembered most of all for how she lived life with purposeful priorities: family, love and fun. She simply adored being around her very large family, sharing many special times with Pete and the girls, her mother (late Marge), father and partner in crime (Ron) and her three lovely sisters: Peggy, Nancy and Becky. Laurie's special bond with family went well beyond her immediate family. She was much loved by her 21 nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, many in-laws and dear friends (all of whom she considered family). A beautiful spirit throughout her life, Laurie touched so many! She will be sorely missed by all who knew her, but her bright light and smiling face will continue to be in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Laurie's memory to either Smile Train (smiletrain.org) or Pets with Disabilities (petswithdisabilities.org). A memorial mass was held Wednesday Oct. 30th at St. Mary's Church, 19515 115th Ave, Mokena, IL where the family will received friends 10:30 AM till time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Because Laurie loved bright colors especially yellow, attendees might consider wearing bright colors other than black or dark colors. Arrangements by Hickey Memorial Chapels (815) 485-8697
Published in The Mokena Messenger on Oct. 31, 2019