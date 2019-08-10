|
Danny Clark Neidlinger
April 14, 1949-Aug. 8, 2019
Danny Clark Neidlinger, age 70, of Monroe, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 in his home. He had been in declining health for several weeks.
Born April 14, 1949, at Fort Bragg Military Base, Fayetteville, NC, Danny was the son of the late Philip and Hazel (Fellows) Joseph. In his youth, he was employed by the former Joseph Brothers Wholesale business in Monroe. On May 9, 1969, Danny married Jamie K. VanKirk at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1969 until being honorably discharged in 1973.
Danny attended Monroe County Community College and received a master's degree from Eastern Michigan University. He was formerly employed by TRW, Inc. and is a retiree of Tenneco Inc. as a Quality Engineer.
Danny was an avid fossil, rock, and mineral collector. He attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and was a member of the University of Michigan Paleontology Society.
Danny is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jamie; a son, Christopher Paul Neidlinger of Monroe; a brother, Michael Neidlinger of Houston, TX; and grandson, Tyler James Neidlinger of Monroe.
In addition to his parents, Danny was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Neidlinger and a sister, Linda Gail Boerboom.
Cremation has taken place in accordance with Danny's wishes. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12th at Bacarella Funeral Home. At 12 p.m. Rev. Larry Detruf will officiate at a celebration of Danny's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the .
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 10, 2019