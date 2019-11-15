|
|
A. Nora Poupard, age 94, of Monroe, passed away Monday November 11, 2019, at Fountain View of Monroe.
Nora was born on June 20, 1925, to the late Arthur P. and Lucy (Fouchea) Pomaville in Lincoln Park, MI. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School in Ecorse, MI. After high school and during the war she worked at Detrola Radio, where she made radios for the military. She also worked for the Tucker family of Tucker Corporation, where she was a nanny and aide to the Tucker children and Mrs. Tucker.
Nora met and married the love of her life, Maurice Poupard on October 22, 1949, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Lincoln Park, MI. They went on to build a home and raise a family, spending over 69 wonderful years together before Maurice's passing in March of 2019.
Nora was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Monroe since 1949, serving on the Altar Society. She and Maurice, along with other families with children who had disabilities, helped start the Mon-Arc of Monroe organization. Prior to her marriage, she served in the Ladies Auxiliary at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Lincoln Park.
Nora and Maurice traveled a lot and enjoyed visiting new places. They visited their friends and family frequently, traveling to France, Canada, Hawaii, Alaska, and all across the United States.
In her free time, Nora enjoyed working on her plants and flower bed gardens. She liked to crochet, collect angel and bird figurines, and take photographs, creating numerous family photo albums. She enjoyed researching her ancestry before the advent of researching websites by visiting with relatives and going to churches and libraries. She was also a great baker- many enjoyed her famous cookies, pie crusts, and Christmas bread.
Nora's biggest passion was her love for her family and caring for children. She loved babysitting the grandchildren and the children of relatives and neighbors. She was selfless, always making sure everyone was taken care of before herself.
Beloved mother of Bernie Poupard, Larry (Beth) Poupard, Rosie Ward, Shari (Keith) Julian, Chris Meyer, Denise (Doug) Alvarado, Gerri (Paul) Volmar, Therese (Dave) Metdepenningen, and Jenni Poupard. Loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. Dear sister of Paul Pomaville, Ray Pomaville, Peter (Rose) Pomaville, Louis Pomaville, Bernadette (Larry) Miller, Mable Maciones, and Virginia (Scott) Jones-Kemp.
Preceeded in death by her husband: Maurice Poupard, one son: Paul Poupard, Two grandsons: Brett Poupard and Stephen Alvarado, her parents: Arthur and Lucy Pomaville, sisters: Marie Allen, Rita DeYoung, and Catherine Branch, two son in laws: Dennis Meyer and Richard Howard, and one daughter in law: Molly Poupard.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday November 17, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 3:00-8:00 PM. There will be a remembrance at 6:30 and a Rosary service at 7:00. Nora will lie in state at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 9:30 AM Monday November 18, 2019, with a funeral Mass starting at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow immediately at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 15, 2019