Aaron Wayne Hickey
October 1, 1965 - September 6, 2019
Aaron "Wayne" Hickey, age 53 of Monroe, MI passed away suddenly September 6, 2019 at ProMedica Regional Hospital Monroe.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday September 10, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for visiting hours. A funeral service will immediately follow with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating. In accordance to his wishes, Wayne will be cremated after services are conducted.
Born October 1, 1965, Wayne was born from the union of Willie Hickey, Sr. and Daisy Nelson in Trenton, MI. Wayne graduated from Monroe High School in 1983. For more than 20 years, Wayne worked at Roman Express, Inc. as a company truck driver. On August 31, 2018, Wayne got engaged to Robin Robinson.
Wayne was known in his family to be a jack of all trades. He kept busy but always found time for his family who he enjoyed spending time and creating memories with. Wayne was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting around Michigan. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and working on cars and trucks.
To cherish his memory, Wayne leaves his loving fiance, Robin Robinson of Brownstown, MI; his father: Willie Hickey, Sr. of Carleton, MI; two sons: Jeffrey Hickey of Monroe, MI and Matthew Hickey of Dundee, MI; a brother: Willie (Deborah) Hickey, Jr. of Maybee, MI; and two sisters: Debora (Tony) Gilmer of Carleton, MI and Alesia (Thomas) Gautz of Monroe, MI. He will also be missed by his grandson, Josiah Hickey.
Wayne was preceded in death by his mother, Daisy Hickey; a sister: Delcia Jackson, and a brother: Roy Hickey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences can be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com
