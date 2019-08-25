|
Ada Joan Bitzer, a long-time resident of Monroe, passed away on August 18, 2019, at the age of 82.
She is survived by three of her siblings: Carolyn (Joe) Belino, Bud Turner, and Wanda Keilman. She is also survived by her three sons: Christopher (Denise) Bitzer, Craig (Loretta) Bitzer, and Ronald (Paula) Bitzer. She had 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren whom she loved.
A memorial service for her will be at the First Congregational Church of Rockwood, 22600 Mather Street, Rockwood MI 48173, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. with a light dinner to follow. At a future date, Ada's inurnment will be at Woodland Cemetery in the City of Monroe.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019