Ada M. (Mainzinger) Jurva, 92, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born in Monroe, Michigan, on Oct. 10, 1926, to Herbert and Edna (Calkins) Mainzinger. Ada graduated from Monroe High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University and a master's degree from the University of Michigan.
She then went on to begin her teaching career in Lake Orion, finally settling to teach and counsel students in Rochester, Michigan. She counseled students at Rochester Public Schools for more than 30 years. While in Lake Orion, Ada met and married William Jurva of Houghton, Michigan, in 1952.
She and her husband, Bill, enjoyed traveling and spending time in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, where they spent summers at their cabin in Manistique.
Ada has rejoined Bill; her parents, Herb and Edna, and brothers, Clyde and Alan.
She will be greatly missed.
Published in Monroe News on June 9, 2019