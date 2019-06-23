|
Adam Levi Yeager, age 95, of Monroe, passed away Thursday June 20, 2019.
Born September 3, 1923, in Burnside, PA, Adam was one of ten children from the union of the late Wallace and Mabel (Oaks) Yeager. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force for 20 years. His time in the United States Air Force spanned over three foreign wars.
On November 11, 1948, Adam married Muriel Oerther in Tuscon, AZ. Sadly, she passed away in 2011. Adam worked for La-Z-Boy in manufacturing and later at North Star Steel as a crane operator. He was a member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Monroe and had a love for gardening.
Adam is survived by a son: Eric (Debra) Yeager; two daughters: Joyce (Larry) Aubry and Ruth (Tom) Moran; three brothers: Wallace, Darrell, and Carl Yeager; and a sister: Charlotte Fowler. He also leaves seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Richard Yeager; twin daughters: Linda and Louise Yeager; three brothers: John, Fred, and Leroy Yeager; and two sisters: Janet Miklas and Margaret Agosti.
In accordance to Adam's wishes, services will be private.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Adam's honor can make a donation to a cause of their choice.
Published in Monroe News on June 23, 2019