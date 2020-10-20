1/1
Agnes Kaminski
1919 - 2020
Agnes Kaminski, 101 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020, in her home.
Born October 5, 1919, in Detroit, Michigan, Agnes was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Zaremba. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith.
On July 27, 1939, Agnes married her beloved husband Chester Kaminski. Sadly, he preceded her in death on December 5, 1997, after 58 years of marriage.
Agnes was a 75-year member of St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church in Monroe. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with family.
Agnes is survived by two loving sons: Larry Kaminski and Chuck (Ronnie) Kaminski, both of Monroe; 5 cherished grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 13 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Agnes was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Kaminski; three brothers, Walter, Frank, and Anthony Zaremba; and five sisters, Vali, Frances, Rose, Antoinette, and Berniece.
On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Agnes will lie in state at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Monroe from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection, celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Kishore B. Battu will be the celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Monroe.
Memorial donations are suggested to Elara Caring Hospice.
The Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
