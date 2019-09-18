|
Agnes Marguerite (Benda) Gratowski was born on January 21, 1930, in Detroit to the proud parents of Joseph and Josephine (Ferry) Benda.
She graduated from St. Mary's of Redford high school in 1948. Agnes married the love of her life Richard E. Gratowski on September 25, 1954, in Detroit. In 1970, they moved into their Newport home on Brancheau Road. Agnes and Richard welcomed six boys and one daughter into this world.
Agnes passed peacefully at home on September 16, 2019. Agnes lost Richard, her husband, in 1975 and preceded to raise their seven children with no complaints and a big smile. Agnes, on many occasions, expressed the deepest gratitude for all the support she received from her community. Agnes was a devote Catholic who attended St. Charles Church and participated in many of the activities from preparing her famous kielbasa and sauerkraut recipe for the parish festival, to teaching the hearing impaired children religious education for numerous years. There is no question this fed her love of people and her love for life, family and faith. Agnes worked a number of years preparing and serving food for the IHM Sisters of Monroe and retiring in 1998. She spent her golden years living with her daughters' family and enjoyed watching all her grandchildren grow.
Agnes is preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, her eldest son Richard II, six sisters (Marie, Ann, Rosemary, Helen, Joan and Katheen) and a brother (Charles) and many loved ones.
Agnes is survived by 5 sons, Joseph Gratowski of Newport, Paul (Janis) Gratowski of Drummond Island, Edward (Stephanie) Gratowski of Gibraltar, Raymond (Tammy) of Gibraltar, John Gratowski of Monroe and daughter Danyel (Charles) Bucki (South Rockwood). Grandchildren; Kimberly (Andy), Richard (Carla), Christopher (Chrissy), Sean (Taylor), Joseph (Heather), Nicholas (Teresa), Janelle (Bo), Nathan (Jess), Matthew, Bud (Heather), Danielle (Dustin), Juanita, Taylor, Payton, MacKenzie and Sophie. Great Grandchildren; Zachary, Joshua, Dylan, Mattieu, Paige, Ava, Ellie, Domonic, Ava, Athena, Serena, Daisy, Colton, Harper, Owen, Camden, Mason, Hunter, Gavin, Blake, Addison and Kendall. Sister-in-law Delphine (Thomas) Apczynski and sister-in-law Gertie Gratowski and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 3 – 9 p.m. at The Ford Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Funeral Service will be on Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. Charles Catholic Church, in state 10 a.m. and Mass 10:30 a.m. Burial is at St. Charles Cemetery. Visit www.martenson.com.
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 18, 2019