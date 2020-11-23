Agnes Marie (Flory) Nagel of Monroe, MI, formerly of Ida, MI, died Friday, November 20, 2020, in her residence under the care of Elara Caring Hospice. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all services and burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery are private.
Born at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, on May 13, 1930, Agnes was the firstborn child of Louis A. and Bernetta M. (Iott) Flory. She attended St. Mary's Academy, Monroe, MI, graduating in the class of 1948.
Agnes worked at Kresge's in Monroe, MI, for a few years. She loved roller skating and met the love of her life at Floral City Roller Rink. Agnes and Louis C. Nagel were married April 15, 1950, at St. John's Catholic Church, Monroe, MI.
They eventually made their home in Ida, MI, at the Nagel family homestead. They resided there together for 41 years until Louis passed away in 1991.
They raised 8 children: Joanne Scheuerman, Richard Nagel, Robert (Laura) Nagel, Donna Gentner, Rita Nagel, Charles (Karol) Nagel, Brian (Tina) Nagel, and Laurie Nagel.
Agnes had 21 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
She was most recently a member of St John Catholic Church Monroe, MI. Agnes was a longtime Christian Mother's member at St. Joseph Catholic Church Ida, MI.
Agnes was a loving mother who especially loved all children and babies. She enjoyed playing cards and, in particular, euchre at various Catholic Church card clubs for many years. A few of Agnes's favorite activities included shopping garage sales, eating at her favorite restaurants with her siblings, playing Dominoes with her children and grandchildren and cards with anyone brave enough to do so.
One of her proudest lifetime achievements was to raise 8 children and to have many descendants. Most recently in May 2020, she celebrated her 90th birthday with a drive-by parade. She will be greatly missed as she was loved by many.
Survived by sisters, Angela Deland, Mary Deland, Ruth (Gerald) Masserant, and Louise (Raymond) Hempel; and brother Raymond (Sharon ) Flory.
Preceded in death by her husband, Louis Charles Nagel; two sisters, Martha and Alice Flory; a brother, John Flory; brothers-in-law, Eugene Deland and Stuart Deland; son-in-law, David Scheuerman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Elara Caring Hospice or Memorial Masses.
To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.