Alan Michael Billmaier, 58, ended this life's journey on December 19, 2018, in Cortlandt Manor, New York, after a long and brave battle with metastatic colon cancer.
Alan traditionally celebrated the holiday season with his family. We are comforted this bright and shining star was home with his heavenly family for Christmas.
Alan was born May 20, 1960, in Monroe, Michigan, to Alphonse J. Billmaier and Verna J. (Sievert) Billmaier.
Alan received his Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in chemical engineering, from Michigan State University.
He was employed as a Senior Engineer in Chemical Procurement by IBM in East Fishkill, New York, for 30 years. Alan then worked for Global Foundries in Development and Fabrication until he passed.
A fitness enthusiast, Alan was an instructor at Allsport for 30 years, teaching aerobics, spin, step and yoga. He also enjoyed swimming, biking, tai chi, and hiking. Snow skiing in Vermont was a favorite winter activity. Alan was always up for tailgating, and cheering on his New York Yankees.
Alan was widely traveled, enjoying trips to Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Far East. He cruised the Caribbean and explowed most of the United States. Spending time with friends at Cape Cod was a summer tradition. He particularly enjoyed museums and art galleries. Alan, the gourmand, thrived on local eateries, wine tasting and microbreweries. Alan, the daredevil, was thrilled by many roller coasters, visiting many amusement parks. Alan, the yoga master, appreciated the Zen of beautiful sunsets at the beach.
Alan was a talented chef and baker. He worked to perfect his mother's recipes, and enjoyed making new dishes, to which he would add his own special touches. Many of his creations are now staples in the Billmaier and Sievert family recipe collections. Each year, at the Sievert family reunion in Michigan, relatives looked forward to sampling his latest dishes, and enjoying old favorites. Alan continued the family tradition of baking Christmas cookies with his niece, and sending them to family and friends from New York to Arizona.
Alan loved music. He had eclectic tastes, ranging from Etta James to rock and classical. He enjoyed concerts, musicals, and even, on occasion, the opera.
Movies also rated high on his list, especially "action flicks" and DC and Marvel Comics features. Alan was known to "binge watch" "Game of Thrones" and other television series.
Al, beloved by all who knew him, sported a perpetual smile and a delightful laugh that will live forever in our hearts.
Alan was the "little brother," but at 6'3", stood above the rest of his family.
Left with fond memories are brothers Frederick J. Billmaier of Wellington, Colorado; and Richard J. (Tatyana) Billmaier of Winfield, Illinois. Sister, travel partner, Kathleen A. (Billmaier) Schildbach of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, also survives.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dianne (Billmaier) Day and her husband Claude Day; and brother-in-law, Ernest R. Schildbach.
Alan was godfather to Gabriella Mortimer-Tellez. He was "adopted" uncle and brother to the Tellez family. Alan was blessed with the love of family and friends near his home in Newburgh; Laurie and Paula Colacchio, Sherri, Michael, Aly, Sydney and Gabriella O'Donnell; Susan, Joe and Sophia Aulogia; and Mark Bethea.
At Alan's request, cremation has taken place. Memorial services were held this spring, April 13, 2019, in Newburgh, New York, for his friends. Memorial services and inurnment shall take place on July 27, 2019, from 10 a.m.-noon at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, Michigan.
Donations in Alan's name may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Research Hospital; P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstorn, MD, 21741-5028. The phone number is (886) 815-9501.
Alternatively, donations also can be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Center; P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, T 38101-9950. The phone number is (800) 478-5833.
Published in Monroe News on July 14, 2019