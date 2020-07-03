1/1
Alan Michael Stevens
1992 - 2020
Alan Michael Stevens, 27, of Petersburg, Michigan, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident.
Alan was born August 25, 1992 in Toledo, Ohio to parents Richard Stevens and Donna Kilgus. Alan was raised in Petersburg and was a 2010 graduate of Summerfield High School where he was a member of their varsity golf team.
Alan had an infectious, mischievous smile that everyone loved. When Alan would see you, you would always be greeted with that big smile and a huge bear hug like no other. Alan had many hobbies. He was an amazing pool player and was a member of two pool leagues in the Monroe area. Alan enjoyed bowling for many years at Nortel Lanes, and was always up for a fishing trip or a game of golf. His true passion was anything with a motor. He grew up restoring antique tractors and engines and showing them with his family. His winters in his younger years were spent in northern Michigan enjoying the back country by snowmobile. These hobbies led Alan to his current passion and love, motorcycles. The open road was his home and the bike community was his family.
Alan was a member of the Carleton Motorcycle Club and the Southeastern Michigan Antique Tractor and Engine Association. Alan was employed by J & K Mechanical in Maybee. Prior to his employement there, he worked at Clean Tech, in Dundee.
Alan is survived by his parents, Richard and Adra Stevens and Donna and Joseph Golema; siblings Haley McBee, Christian McBee, Matthew Stevens, and Abigail Stevens; grandparents Dale and Betty Stevens, Donald and Carol Kilgus, and Eugene and Barbara Ott; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions all services will be private. He will be buried at Pleasantview Cemetery in Petersburg. Capaul Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A Celebration of Life will take place at another date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carleton Motorcycle Club or an organization of the donor's choice.
To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.

Published in Monroe News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
RIP Alan. Though, we had just got to know you at our Ida American Legion 9-11 event, you were a very sweet guy. So glad that we got to know you. Prayers for your family. From Joy, and Dave Wright
Joy D Wright
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
One of my favorite Karaoke buddies... xoxo you will be missed al :(
heather fulfer
Friend
July 2, 2020
One of my favorite customers at the American Legion. Such a great guy....he will be missed!
Barb Damask
July 2, 2020
Alan was a great friend to me we riden dirt bikes together at the farm had some awesome fun he sold me his dirt bike to have bigger adventures from what i understand hes had some awesome times with his new bike alan i love you man and will miss you til we meet again .
Richard mcmillen
Friend
July 2, 2020
I will miss u dearly Alan ! Will never forget our hang outs after pool league ! Love you bro ! Forever sad ! #1!
Nicki Miles
Friend
July 2, 2020
Katy barker
July 2, 2020
Rick, Adra and family - I am so sorry for your loss. I remember seeing Alan a few years after he graduated and he came right up and gave me a big hug and acted like we saw each other every other day! He is sure gonna be missed!
Janet Lindemann
Friend
July 2, 2020
RIP brother until we meet again
Tom (wop) Disabatino
Friend
July 2, 2020
wonderful guy, enjoyed working with him at Clean Tech, so happy when you moved up and on
Dan Wedge
Coworker
July 2, 2020
Robert Gabbard
Friend
July 2, 2020
Fly high my friend you will be missed
Regina Boberg
Friend
July 2, 2020
Larry an I are so deeply sorry for your loss it's a parents club no one wants to be in. We know the headache your feeling. We are always here to listen. Again we are so sorry. Thoughts an prayers to you all
Larry/Pam Kominek
Friend
July 2, 2020
He was a good guy and a great friend he will be sadly missed ride free my brother
Norman Braden
Friend
July 2, 2020
Our daily thoughts and prayers are with you all. Mischievous smile is a good description for his ever-present grin!
Ryan, Jessica, Aria, Alina, and Jensen Morgan
Family
