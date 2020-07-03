Alan Michael Stevens, 27, of Petersburg, Michigan, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, as the result of a motorcycle accident.
Alan was born August 25, 1992 in Toledo, Ohio to parents Richard Stevens and Donna Kilgus. Alan was raised in Petersburg and was a 2010 graduate of Summerfield High School where he was a member of their varsity golf team.
Alan had an infectious, mischievous smile that everyone loved. When Alan would see you, you would always be greeted with that big smile and a huge bear hug like no other. Alan had many hobbies. He was an amazing pool player and was a member of two pool leagues in the Monroe area. Alan enjoyed bowling for many years at Nortel Lanes, and was always up for a fishing trip or a game of golf. His true passion was anything with a motor. He grew up restoring antique tractors and engines and showing them with his family. His winters in his younger years were spent in northern Michigan enjoying the back country by snowmobile. These hobbies led Alan to his current passion and love, motorcycles. The open road was his home and the bike community was his family.
Alan was a member of the Carleton Motorcycle Club and the Southeastern Michigan Antique Tractor and Engine Association. Alan was employed by J & K Mechanical in Maybee. Prior to his employement there, he worked at Clean Tech, in Dundee.
Alan is survived by his parents, Richard and Adra Stevens and Donna and Joseph Golema; siblings Haley McBee, Christian McBee, Matthew Stevens, and Abigail Stevens; grandparents Dale and Betty Stevens, Donald and Carol Kilgus, and Eugene and Barbara Ott; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions all services will be private. He will be buried at Pleasantview Cemetery in Petersburg. Capaul Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A Celebration of Life will take place at another date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carleton Motorcycle Club or an organization of the donor's choice.
To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.