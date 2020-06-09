Alben "Al" B. Hubbard was born in Kenvir, KY, on 21 February 1940. When still very young his family moved to Monroe, MI, in a search for work. His parents were divorced when he was 4, which caused great financial hardship for the family. One Christmas dinner consisted of a can of peas to spit between the family. As a youth, he held jobs at a local landscape nursery and as a paper boy, where he met his future wife, Nancy Violanti. When he finished high school he joined the Air Force and married Nancy on 2 July 1960. They moved to his posting in South Dakota until his discharge in 1962. About that time hardship struck, as both his dad and second child passed away. After discharge he moved to Indiana and took a position as an air traffic controller at the Indianapolis center. In 1967 he founded Hubbard Landscaping.
Al visited his home town, Monroe, many times until his last sibling passed in 2016. He retired from air traffic control in 1996 to spend time with his ill mother, before her passing later in that year. He continued to work as a landscaper with his son John until 2014. In retirement he traveled to Hawaii twice to visit his son Terry. He also loved playing golf with his sons David and Michael, as well as with his grandson's Jacob and Daniel. He also love to spend time with his other grandchildren, Anzhella, Katherine, and Jason. He was a proud grandfather and devoted husband. As a father he taught his four sons to work hard, think critically, and treat everyone as equals. He was very loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Al is survived by his wife Nancy D. Hubbard, sons Terry M. Hubbard, David M. Hubbard, and his wife Susan, John M. Hubbard, Michael Hubbard, and his wife Renee', grandchildren, Jacob Hubbard, Daniel Hubbard, Anzhella Hubbard, Katherine Hubbard and Jason Hubbard. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beulah, son, Danny Michael Hubbard, brothers, Green Jr., Arthur, and Wilber, sisters, Lucille Susan and Alice Louise.
A private funeral service was held at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel with a military Honor Guard from Scott Air Force Base. A viewing will be held in Alben's hometown of Monroe, MI at Rupp Funeral Home from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday June 13, 2020, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe. Military honors will be rendered under the auspice of VFW Post 1138.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 9, 2020.