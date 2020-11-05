Albert Fedell, 101 years, of Dearborn, MI, died Tuesday November 3, 2020, in his residence. Services will be held on Saturday November 7, 2020, at 11 AM at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI. Pastor Ted Kerr III will officiate from Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Burial will follow.
Born November 11, 1918, in Monroe, MI, Albert was the son of Serafino and Margaret Fedell. He married Neola "Rene" Larene Rumler on 1941 in Napoleon, OH. Rene died December 4, 2017. He was a self employed business owner until he retired in 1985. He loved working.
Survivors include his son, Vince (Dawn) Fedell. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings, Sam, Joe, Gretchen and Margarite.
Memorials for Mr. Fedell can be made to The Alzheimer's Association
