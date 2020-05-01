Albert William Fink
1940 - 2020
Dr. Albert William Fink Jr. passed away on April 28 at his home in Crossville, Tennessee, after a lengthy illness with Parkinson's disease.

Born September 5, 1940, to Albert William Fink, Sr. and Helen Mary (Beutler) Fink in Manistique, Michigan, he was proud to call himself a "Yooper." He grew up on a farm in Rives Township, Jackson County, Michigan, attended a one-room school there and graduated in 1958 from Jackson High School.

Dr. Fink received his Associate Degree from Jackson Junior College; his Bachelors (1963) and Masters (1967) degrees from the University of Michigan; and his Ph.D. in 1981 from Michigan State University. He participated in a student teaching exchange program for six months in Sheffield, England.

He began his teaching career at Monroe High School in 1963. In addition to teaching his drafting technology subjects, he also taught Driver's Education to many young students during which all students learned how to change a tire.

When the Monroe County Community College was established, Dr. Fink was hired to lead the drafting technology program. He taught there until his retirement in January 1994.

Dr. Fink served as Chairman of the Monroe County Social Services Board for several years, which included Fairview, a home for indigent individuals. In the mid-90's, he traveled to Tomsk, Siberia, as a member of a sister-city exchange program.

Dr. Fink loved horseback riding and was a member of the Michigan Trail Riders Association and participated in several Shore to Shore trail rides across northern Michigan.

Dr. Fink was a member for many years of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Summerfield, Michigan. In Crossville, he was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.

Albert married Linda S. Kuhns of Monroe on June 14, 1964. They retired to Crossville in 2001.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, George E. Fink.

Surviving are his wife, Linda; daughter and son-in-law Kristin and Michael Budzynski of Loveland, Ohio; son and daughter-in-law Andrew and Vandy Fink of Crossville; four grandchildren, Adam and Matthew Budzynski, Hannah Fink, and Rachel Madsen.

As no services can be scheduled at this time, a memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Crossville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Monroe News on May 1, 2020.
Albert you were an inspiration to me! I loved having conversations with you and I learned so much from you. Thank you for being a great friend!
Danny Whitson
Friend
