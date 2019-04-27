|
|
Albert Wilson Perkins, age 90, of Woodbine, KY, passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Baptist Health Corbin in Corbin, KY. He was born April 20, 1929 in Wofford, Kentucky to the late Sherman Perkins and the late Mary Earls Perkins.
Albert retired from Detroit Stoker Company in 1994; he was a talented welder, machinist, farmer, and gardener. He also loved Kentucky Wildcats Basketball. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Pauline Harrison Perkins; brothers, Wilbur Perkins, Ernest Perkins, Lee Perkins, and Oscar Perkins, and a sister, Elzie Perkins.
He is survived by 8 children, Lana Chaffee (Steve) of Green Valley, AZ, Nancy Wood (Richard) of Brighton, MI, Dr. Alvin Perkins (Mary) of Somerset, KY, Patricia Simpson (Rodney) of Green Valley, AZ, Jerry Perkins (Maxine) of Jamestown, KY, Dr. Richard Perkins (Carla) of Jamestown, KY, Phillip Perkins (Julie) of Temperence, MI, Yolanda Perkins (Fiancé Kurt Roecker) of Monroe, MI, wife Betty Perkins of Woodbine, KY, 14 grandchildren, Jennifer, Julie, Sarah, Laurie, Christina, Jonathan, Candice, Chelsea, Joshua, Samantha, Amanda, Zachary, Ryan, and Alexa; sister, Berdie Meadors (Junior) of Wofford; brother, Jesse Perkins of Williamsburg; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation will be after 5:00 PM Saturday April 27, 2019, at the Croley Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday April 28, 2019, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Logan officiating. Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Perkins Addition of the Wofford Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com
Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, KY, is in charge of these arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com
Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky in charge of all arrangements, Jerry W. Croley and J. Andrew Croley, Directors.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 27, 2019