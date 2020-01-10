Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calling hours
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Service
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
Alberta Joy (Hickey) Williams


1937 - 2020
Alberta Joy (Hickey) Williams Obituary
Alberta Joy Williams (Hickey), 82 yrs, of Temperance, MI, died Tuesday January 7, 2020, in Hickory Ridge, Temperance, MI. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Saturday January 11, 2020, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM. Pastor Ernest Fultz of Petersburg Missionary Baptist Church, Petersburg, MI, will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, MI.

Born March 9, 1937, in Williamsburg, KY. She was the daughter of Esco and Beatrice (Worley) Hickey. She graduated from Woodward High School. She married Alfred Williams on March 19, 1965, in Toledo, OH. Alfred died June 9, 1998. Alberta was a Dental Hygienist for Dr. Lingle, Ida, MI, and a Receptionist for Dr. Murphy, Toledo, OH. She was a member of Petersburg Missionary Baptist Church, Petersburg, MI, and she loved to read.

Survivors include: children, Rich Lovitt, Sue Ann (Dan) Leslie, Matthew Williams, Markus Williams, Ginger Williams; sisters, Linda (Daniel) Gast, Betty (Paul) Morgan; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Hickey.

Memorial contributions can be made to: The American Diabetes Association.

To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 10, 2020
