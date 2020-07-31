1/1
Alex John Farmer
Alex John Farmer, age 27, of Carleton, died July 26, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Jessica Farmer. Loving father of Logan and Adalynn. Dearest son of Ronald and Michelle Farmer. Dear brother of Justine Farmer. He is also survived by his aunt Cheryl Smith.
He is preceded in death by his uncle James Doris Smith Jr .
Service is Monday, 10:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 2:00 ~ 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com.

Published in Monroe News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
AUG
3
Service
10:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Memories & Condolences
