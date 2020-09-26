Alexis Noelle Hasley
Dec. 21, 2011–Sept. 22, 2020
Princess Alexis Noelle Hasley, the youngest of two daughters, was born in Monroe to proud parents Kevin E. and Sarah Nicole (Brown) Hasley on December 21, 2011. From an early age, it was quite evident that Alexis had a larger than life personality. Her beautiful smile and carefree spirit could warm any room.
Alexis was always active and she often spent time with her cousins and friends playing baby dolls, and coloring, but her favorite pastime was that of making slime. For some time, she honed her dance skills with aspirations of being a ballerina. Most recently, however she had focused on her gymnastics at the Perrysburg YMCA.
Alexis loved to decorate with her favorite colors pink and teal, and shopping at Target, even for five minutes, was by far her prized destination. She had attended MCES at St. Michael's. Currently a student at Ida Elementary, Alexis completed the second grade this past Spring, although, she had been diagnosed with Neurocutaneous Melanoma in early 2020. She was looking forward to the third grade this fall. Alexis was gifted a golf cart by Make-A-Wish, and she was quite the sight tooling around her yard.
Alexis, age 8, of Monroe passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was under the care of Hospice of Michigan, Anchor's Program. Her passing was preceded by an uncle: Brian Hasley; paternal great-grandparents: William and Pat Hasley; maternal great-grandparents: John and Donna Clark; paternal great-grandparents: Marian and Marion Clark.
She leaves to cherish her memory her parents: Kevin and Sarah Hasley; her big sister: Allison; maternal grandparents: Trish and Rick Brown, paternal grandfather: Brian Hasley, paternal grandparents: Cindy and Brian Nolan (Mimi and Pipi), Godmother: Christina Browder; great maternal aunt and caregiver: Alice Clark; aunts and uncles: Meg Adams, Shaun (Marie) Brown, Kyle Brown, Jennifer (Robert) Turner, Brandon (Kari) Hasley, Jeff (Hollie) Hasley, cousins: Madi, Natalie, and Ava Adams, Callen and Spencer Brown, Austin and Cory Hasley, Aiden and Evan Hasley; and her best friend: Abby Buuck.
Friends may gather from 3:00pm-7:00pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. She will lie in state from 10:00am until the Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00am on Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 511 South Monroe Street. Father David Burgard and Deacon Mike Stewart will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Michigan state mandates, guests will be limited in number and face coverings will be required for entry to the facilities. Procession will follow to Roselawn for burial.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Neurocutaneous Melanoma (NCM) Research through Pittsburgh Children's Hospital at www.givetochildrens.org.
