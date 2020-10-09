Alfred Ellsworth Guyer, age 90, of Ypsilanti, passed away the morning of Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital.
Born December 18, 1929, in Monroe, he was the son of the late Ellsworth and Ethel (Sickelsteel) Guyer. Al grew up and graduated high school in Monroe. He married his first wife of 20 years to G. Dolores Rapp in 1948. Al has three surviving children; David (Elaine) Guyer, Greg (Debbie) Guyor, and Kathy Smith. As well as five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Later in 1970 he moved to Ann Arbor. Al was a hardworking man who worked for most of his career at DTE Energy as a lineman. He was there for over 30 years before retiring.
He met the love of his life: Dorothy Lennox. On July 20, 1971, they got married at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Ann Arbor. Together, they enjoyed traveling with one another, including escaping the winter months at their condo in Florida. In their younger years, they also liked to go camping.
Al was highly active in being a part of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. He was a long-time member and Minister at the Huron River Drive Congregation in Ypsilanti, where he found his calling.
In his free time, you could find Al out playing golf. He liked to keep himself busy by working on things in the house that needed fixing and doing the yard work. Al especially liked to keep his lawn mowed in tip top shape.
Survived by his wife of 49 years to Dorothy Guyer. Loving stepfather to Diana Torres. Dear step grandfather of 14 step grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren. Dearest brother of Robert Guyer.
Proceeded in death by his parents: Ellsworth and Ethel Guyer, siblings: Bill Guyer and Jane Funk, a stepdaughter: Vicky Fiume, step grandchild: Tammy Christopherson, a step great-grandchild: Corey Jones, and a step son-in-law: Dan Torres.
Due to COVID there will be no public services. Family will hold a memorial at a later date in his honor. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences or words of comfort may be sent to www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.