Alice Betty Lowrey, age 89, of Monroe, passed away Sunday May 26, 2019, at her home.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday May 30, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019. Rev. John Fultz will officiate. Burial will follow at LaSalle Township Cemetery.
Born March 4, 1930, in Tazewell, Tennessee, Alice was the daughter of the late Arthur and Martha (Sweet) Keck. On July 25, 1951, Alice married P.B. Lowrey in Morristown, TN. Sadly, he passed away on December 6, 1996. She was a longtime homemaker that was always there for her children.
Alice was a long time member at Petersburg Missionary Baptist Church and a 38 year charter member at LaSalle Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, camping, shopping, and flying down to Myrtle Beach. Alice was a beloved grandmother that enjoyed creating memories with all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-granddaughter.
To cherish her memory, she leaves a son: Cody Lowrey of Oak Harbor, OH; three daughters: Judy (Mike) Borkawski of Monroe, Vickie (Joseph) Tinta of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Deborah Standifer of Ida, MI; two sisters: Lena Park of Bradley, IL and Opal Walker of LaSalle, MI. She also leaves 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to her husband and parents, Alice was preceded in death by four brothers, three sisters, and a grandson, William C. Lowrey.
Memorial donations in Alice's honor can be made to any credible cause.
Published in Monroe News on May 29, 2019