Services
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map

Alice C. Cochenour


1937 - 2019
Alice C. Cochenour Obituary
Alice C. Cochenour, 82, of Monroe, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. She had been in poor health for four months.

Born September 23, 1937, in Tonawanda, New York, she was the daughter of the late James and Alice Ranger. Alice traveled around the country as a child with her family, finally settling in Monroe, where she met her beloved husband, Charles N. Cochenour, Senior. The two joined hands in marriage on August 19, 1953, at a friend's home on Michigan Avenue. Sadly, after sixty-two years of marriage, he preceded her in death on December 18, 2015. Alice was a lifelong homemaker, who enjoyed bowling, and trips to Sterling State Park with her family. She was an avid Bingo player and crocheted many hats, scarfs and gloves for her family. Alice loved her yearly trip to Las Vegas, always traveling by train.

To cherish her memory, Alice leaves five children: Richard (Glenda) Cochenour of Blissfield, Charles N. Cochenour, Jr. of Monroe, Anthony Cochenour of Florida, Patricia (Brian) Wittkop of Rapid City, Michigan and Christine (Scott) Mushing of Monroe; and many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Gallan and a sister, Sallyanne Buchko.

Memorial contributions in Alice's memory are suggested to an organization of the donor's choice.

Visitation will be held from noon until services celebrating her life at 7 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 South Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI 48161. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
