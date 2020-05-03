Alice C. Townsend, age 86, of Flat Rock, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan.
Born on November 21, 1933, in Trenton, Michigan, she was the daughter of Erwin and Alice (Chamberlain) Adler. In 1951, she married James Townsend in Trenton, MI.
Alice was a member of Fairhaven Baptist Church in Westland, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Carl Townsend; and brother, Donald Adler.
She is survived by her sons, James (Drema) Townsend, III and Warren (Francine) Townsend; grandchildren, James (Sarah) Townsend IV, Benjamin (Melissa) Townsend, Alex Townsend, Spencer Townsend, Ryan Townsend, Jerry Drysdale and Rock Drysdale; 5 great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Ruth Hendzel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Fairhaven Baptist Church, 34850 Marquette, Westland, MI 48185.
Due to the current events in the world, a memorial service will be held in the future, so please visit the website for future updates.
Arrangements entrusted to Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock, MI. www.BobceanFuneralHome.com
Published in Monroe News on May 3, 2020.