Alice Cousino, age 89, of Rockwood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, Michigan after battling COVID-19.
Born on July 15, 1931, she grew up in Newport with her parents, Elmer and Mabel (Charbeneau) Blanchett, her brother Gerald "Doc" and sister Nora (Gronda). She moved to Rockwood after marrying the love of her life, Dale Cousino, May 11, 1957. They were married 57 years and had two children, Alan Cousino (deceased) and Dana (Jamie) Lingle of Wheaton, Illinois. She has 3 grandchildren who she adores: Olivia, Holly, and Austin Lingle, and many nieces and nephews. She is close with her sister, Nora Gronda and sister-in-law, Barbara Blanchett.
Alice worked at Kresge's in Monroe in her twenties and later as a cashier at Foodtown in Rockwood until she retired at 65. She enjoyed getting to know her customers and made many great work friends along the way. Alice was a long-time parishioner of St. Mary's Our Lady of Annunciation Church in Rockwood. She valued her faith and spiritual connection by giving her time and prayers to many. She spent many years actively involved in serving funeral luncheons and helping at the church in many other ways. Her Church Community was very important to her.
Family and friends have been the greatest joys of her wonderful life. She often commented on how blessed she was to be connected to so many people. Alice enjoyed socializing with anyone who came her way. She loved music, especially polkas, playing bunco with her long-standing Bunco Club, and playing Bingo. For the past three years, she lived at Gibraltar Manor Senior apartments and met so many great people, who she regarded as great friends and support during her later years.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Annunciation in Rockwood, Michigan, for family and close friends only. She will be laid to rest at Michigan Memorial Cemetery. Check for service announcements at www.allore.com.
Due to COVID, a Memorial Celebration of the Great Life of Alice Cousino will be held this upcoming summer 2021; stay tuned for details.
Alice loved helping others. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary's Our Lady of Annunciation Church Rockwood (specify Food Pantry or St. Vincent de Paul).
