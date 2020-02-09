|
|
Alice L. Walters, age 72, of Saline, MI, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 15, 1947, in Rutland, OH, and she was the daughter of Archie Leo (Jim) Pierce and Lois Marie (Kiley) Pierce.
Alice lived in Michigan her entire life. She graduated from Dundee High School in 1965 and attended college at Washtenaw Community College. She married Peter W. Walters on February 10, 1968 and together they raised their daughters, Tara and Tabitha, in Saline, MI. Alice was a professional administrative assistant for Baker Construction and she managed the office for over 20 years for Milan Free Methodist Church where she assisted Pastor Jeff Ford and Pastor John White. Having a talent for cake decorating she had an at home business making cakes for all occasions and she taught cake decorating through Community Education, Saline. She also loved sewing, crafts and canning. Alice came to the Lord as a child and was baptized at Christian House of Prayer as an adult. She loved our Lord and gave testimony to many over the years. She worshiped with her church family at Milan Free Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Tara Walters Marvin (Jay) of Wayne, MI and Tabitha Walters of Saline, MI; her sister Linda N. Burke of Saline, MI and her sister-in-law, Susan Pierce of Floyds Knobs, IN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter W. Walters; her parents, Jim and Lois Pierce; her brothers, Timothy and David Pierce and her brother-in-law, Thomas D. Harris.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m. at Milan Free Methodist Church, 950 Arkona Road, Milan, MI 48160 on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Pastor John White and Pastor Dale Kaufman will be officiating the service. Alice requests donations to the Milan Free Methodist Church building fund in lieu of flowers. Alice will be buried next to her husband at Arborcrest Memorial Park in Ann Arbor, MI. www.ochalekstark.com
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 9, 2020