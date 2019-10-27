|
|
Alice Mary Ivadell Bilan
May 21, 1924-Oct. 26, 2019
Alice Mary Ivadell Bilan went home to be with the Lord on Friday October 26, 2019, at Wellspring Lutheran Home.
Born May 21, 1924, in Whiteford, MI, she was the oldest of seven children of the late August and Ivadell (Hoover) Labun. Her mother passed when she was 12 years old and thereafter helped raise her siblings.
She worked at Willys Overland during the 1940's.
On March 2, 1946, Alice married her loving husband, Leon Bilan and they resided together in Petersburg, MI.
She became a stay-at-home mother until 1970 when she began working as a bus driver for Summerfield Schools and retired after 20 years.
She loved her grandchildren and making holiday dinners. She loved cake decorating, canning vegetables, making jellies, traveling, playing cards and bingo.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, son, Thomas, brothers Melvin and Roland, and sisters Marion and Armella.
She is survived by two sisters, Lois Whittaker and Donata Cousino; three loving children, Diane (Bill) Sahloff, Bonnie Cremer, and Richard (Michele) Bilan. Nine grandchildren, Kendra Young, Teri Aliemenious, Thomas (Jackie) Fix, Todd Fix, Tammi (Jim) Ray, Traci (Pete) Nabozny, Thomas J. (Leah) Bilan, Jennifer Fleck, Rachel Hindbaugh, and 24 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. prior to a funeral service at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at St. Gabriel Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ida, MI. Graveside service and internment at Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI, Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family expresses their gratitude for nearly 20 years of special care provided by the Wellspring staff and recent care by ProMedica Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wellspring Lutheran Home (Monroe), ProMedica Hospice or donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements have been provided by Capaul Funeral Home of Ida, MI.
To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019