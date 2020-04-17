|
|
Alice Marie Brown was born December 28, 1934, in Claiborne County, Tennessee. She was one of three children born from the union of the late Ira Brown and the late Rosa (Liford) Brown. Alice attended school at Mt. Gillead. Alice was also very active at Poplar Grove Church in Tennessee, where you could often find her singing with friends. She met the love of her life, William Berry in Tennessee and relocated to Monroe, MI for work. They were married on September 13, 1954. From this union would come five beautiful children. Alice helped support her family as a Housekeeper, first at Wellspring Lutheran Services and then at Mercy Memorial Nursing Center, where she then retired after 20 years of service.
Alice was a selfless and loving person who had a special way of making you feel as if you were one of her own when you walked through her door. She had a love for country music; especially that of classic and bluegrass. Her children share fond memories of waking up on the weekends to her playing music and singing along while she prepared breakfast.
Family was the most important thing to Alice. She loved cooking her famous biscuits and gravy for her family on the weekends, a memory many of them will carry with them forever. She looked forward to her annual trip to visit her parents and family in Harrogate, Tennessee. Along with family gatherings where she could spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Alice kept active gardening, playing bingo, and going on the occasional casino trip with her friends. She would often be found cheering on her favorite team, the Detroit Red Wings, and her favorite NASCAR racer, Jeff Gordon, while snuggled up with her dog.
Alice Marie Berry, age 85, of Monroe passed away peacefully at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Foundation Park Alzheimer's Care Center. She was proceeded in death by her parents; Ira and Rosa Brown, her husband of forty years; William Berry Sr., her son; Michael Berry, son-in-law; Kenneth Gerhardt, and two brothers; Larry and Perry Brown.
To cherish her memory she leaves: Daughter, Bernetta Gerhardt of Grosse Ile; three sons, William (Theresa) Berry Jr. of Monroe, Terry (Terri) Berry of Monroe, Ira (Andrea) Berry of Lambertville, sister-in-law; Beaulah Brown of Harrogate TN; Kimberly Braden of LaSalle, twelve grandchildren, Brenda (Sean), Barbara (Matt), Russell, Christopher (Buffy), Cathleen, Melissa (Jason), Jason (Shauna), Allison (Timothy), Jacqueline (Justin), Dawn (Tina), Lisa (Brandon), Cody (Joshua); along with twelve great grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, a private family service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. A Memorial at will be held at a later date (date TBA), arrangements have been entrusted to Merkle Funeral Service, South; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe (734) 241-7070.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Foundation Park Alzheimer's Care Center or .
Online www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 17, 2020