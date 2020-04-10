|
Alice Maurer, age 87, formerly of Monroe, MI, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020.
Alice was born November 8, 1932, in Ashton, Nebraska from the late Louis Pilakowski Jr. and Sophie (Klejment) Pilakowski. Soon thereafter, her family moved to Monroe, MI where she attended St. Michael's grade school and St. Mary's Academy, class of 1951. After high school, Alice attended and graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing where she earned her Registered Nursing degree in 1954. Alice was employed as a Registered nurse at Mercy Hospital, the office of Spencer H. Wager, M.D., and at Beach Nursing Home for fifteen years, from which she retired in October of 1994.
On January 15, 1955, Alice married John M. Maurer at St. Michael's Catholic Church in a wedding ceremony performed by the Reverend Stanley Fedewa. Through the years Alice spent her time doing the things she loved and what mattered the most; being a dedicated wife, a great mom, and raising her four children to understand the value of education, work, commitment, honesty, compassion and love. Alice took great pride in supporting her family as well as her home where she manicured a beautiful flower garden. In her passing, Alice wants us to remember a favorite saying, "When you see a bird or flower that I loved, please don't let the thought of me be sad – but; be it a reminder that I'm loving you just as I always had."
Alice was committed to giving back to her community as well, whether it was through St. Michael's Altar Society, funeral luncheons, or as a member of the Mercy Memorial Hospital Guild, Alice was active in her church community and a dedicated friend. Alice kept close ties to the St. Mary Academy and St. Vincent's Alumni associations.
Alice and John were married for 54 years before John passed away in April of 2009. Alice is survived by her sister, Sandra (Tom) Aksamit; four children; Victoria (Thomas) LeFevre, Christine (Todd) Wilson, Michael Ann "Mickie" (Mark) Schaar, and Paul (Kim Cadle) Maurer; sixteen grandchildren: Aaron, Joshua, Jacob, Kellyn, John, Thomas, Anna, Jayce, Christina, Nichalous, Addison, Andrew, Claire, Jack, Brandon, and Brooke; and five great grandchildren; Emma, Stella, Piper, Amelia and Kain.
Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John M., and her sister, Vickey (Pat) Howard.
Charitable donations can be made in Alice's name to St. Jude's Children Hospitals or the Humane Society of Monroe.
Burial has taken place. A celebration of Alice's life is tentatively scheduled for August 9th.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 10, 2020