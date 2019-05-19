Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Lying in State 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lying in State 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Alice Poupard

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Alice D. Poupard, 96 years, of LaSalle, Michigan, and Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away peacefully at 4:46 pm, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in her home in Zephyrhills, with family by her side.

Born March 4, 1923, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Lucy (Mellin) Lankauf. Alice attended St. Mary Academy, graduating with the class of 1941. She married Eugene E. Poupard on August 17, 1946, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Monroe.

Alice worked for Michigan Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator. She also worked at the Poupard Agency in Monroe. She was a long time member of St. Mary's and volunteered for the Scapular Militia, Prayer Shawls Ministry and knitted countless winter scarves for the homeless, which she donated to the shelter at Oaks of Righteousness.

To cherish her memory, Alice leaves her loving husband of almost 73 years, Eugene E. Poupard, her twelve children; Mary Leslie "Mickey" (Tim) Smith, Barbara (Philip) Havens, Marcel (Nancy) Poupard, Jeanne Poupard, Jeffrey (Jamie) Poupard, Patricia Poupard, Ann (David) Swartout, Gregory Poupard, Elizabeth (Blake) Navarre, Lynn (James) Osbourne, Marie (Paul) Weston, Margaret "Peggy" (Joel) VanSlyke, 22 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and one great great grandson.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Maryann Boudinet.

Alice was gracious and grace-filled. She is truly missed by many.

Family and Friends may visit from 4-8 pm Friday in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI, 48161, where the Rosary will be recited that evening at 7:00 pm. On Saturday, May 25, 2019, her cremated remains will lie in state at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 10:00 am until Mass of the Resurrection celebrating her life at 10:30 am. Fr. David Burgard will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Anne Catholic Church, Little Sisters of the Poor, or Meals on Wheels.

